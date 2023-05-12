9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alexis Shafer, B-1B Lancer weapon systems officer, exits the B-1B Lancer at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, May 23, 2023 for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7814970
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-LK778-1087
|Resolution:
|5577x3710
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
