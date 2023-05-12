Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3 [Image 2 of 3]

    9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3

    FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrives for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-3 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, May 23, 2023. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Location: FAIRFORD, GLS, GB 
    This work, 9th EBS arrives at RAF Fairford for BTF 23-3 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Fairford
    Bomber Task Force Europe

