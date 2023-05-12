Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma squadron hosts 3rd annual triathlon [Image 9 of 12]

    Yuma squadron hosts 3rd annual triathlon

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2018

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes, commanding officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, rides a bike during a triathlon at Lake Martinez, Arizona, May 19, 2023. The purpose of this event was to improve morale, build camaraderie and raise esprit de corps through competition between the different sections of H&HS and MCAS Yuma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

