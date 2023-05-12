USS Wasp (LHD 1) Arrives in NYC for Fleet Week 2023

New York (May 24, 2023) – The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) is escorted into Pier 88 in New York City during the Parade of Ships as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. FWNY 2023 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Pedro A. Rodriguez)

