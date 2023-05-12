Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Arrives in NYC for Fleet Week 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Arrives in NYC for Fleet Week 2023

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Pedro Rodriguez 

    Communication Directorate             

    New York (May 24, 2023) – The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) is escorted into Pier 88 in New York City during the Parade of Ships as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. FWNY 2023 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Pedro A. Rodriguez)

