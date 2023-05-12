Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW23- AA6 Division Run [Image 2 of 7]

    AAW23- AA6 Division Run

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Divison run along Long Street during the All American Run on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2023. The Division run is an opportuniy for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being a part of the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7814591
    VIRIN: 230522-A-ID763-381
    Resolution: 5487x3660
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    All American Week
    AA6
    AAW23
    AAweek23

