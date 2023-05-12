WASHINGTON (May 24, 2023) - Photo of open ocean for use on Strategic Systems Programs website. (Photo courtesy Oliver Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 10:13
|Photo ID:
|7814551
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-YO052-002
|Resolution:
|3878x2771
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Open Ocean, by LT Jennifer Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT