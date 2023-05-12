Saving Lives: U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Successful ASBP Blood Drive

U.S. Naval Academy Deputy Commandant of Midshipmen, U.S. Navy Capt. David Forman, came to Dahlgren Hall to show his support during the successful two-day blood drive at the United States Naval Academy on April 19 and 20. Pictured (left to right): Womack Army Medical Center Chief U.S. Army Maj. William Ceballos, the head of Fort Bragg’s blood donor center; Navy Blood Program Director Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Hebert; U.S. Naval Academy Deputy Commandant of Midshipmen, Navy Capt. David Forman; and Laboratory Manager U.S. Navy Lt. Michelle Wallace.

