    Fox Company Firing Week [Image 6 of 7]

    Fox Company Firing Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, demonstrates proper safety on the Hue City Rifle Range at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 15, 2023. Paramount to the fundamentals of learning how to shoot a rifle is rifle safety and knowing how to properly clear a rifle. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson.)

