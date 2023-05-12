Fox Company Firing Week

Recruit from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, demonstrates proper safety on the Hue City Rifle Range at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 15, 2023. Paramount to the fundamentals of learning how to shoot a rifle is rifle safety and knowing how to properly clear a rifle. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson.)

