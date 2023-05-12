Fox Company Firing Week

Recruit from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is coached in clearing a jammed rifle during live fire at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 15, 2023. During the Rifle Range, recruits fire 50 rounds of ammunition in an evaluated shooting test. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson.)

