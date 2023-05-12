Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Firing Week [Image 3 of 7]

    Fox Company Firing Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is coached in aiming for a target properly during live fire at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 15, 2023. During the Rifle Range, recruits fire 50 rounds of ammunition in an evaluated shooting test. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Firing Week [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

