Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Aaron Rodriguez (left), from Abernathy, Texas, and Damage Controlman Fireman Alexis Delgado, from Phoenix, conduct chemical, biological and radiological attack protective gear training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 7814223
    VIRIN: 230523-N-UA460-0027
    Resolution: 6286x4215
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBR
    Training
    Milius
    CTF 71
    DESRON 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT