USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway

Sailors aboard the flagship USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails while transiting the Oslo fjord for its first port call in Oslo, Norway, May 24, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the first U.S. aircraft carrier to pull into Norway in more than 65 years. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian Glunt) Released

