PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Aaron Rodriguez (left), from Abernathy, Texas, and Damage Controlman Fireman Alexis Delgado, from Phoenix, conduct chemical, biological and radiological attack protective gear training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 7814197 VIRIN: 230523-N-UA460-0054 Resolution: 6621x4131 Size: 917.93 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Conduct Chemical, Biological and Radiological Protective Gear Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.