Unmanned and Joint Strait of Hormuz Transit

230523-N-NO146-1001 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) An L3Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel sails ahead of U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) and U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, May 23, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Swope II)

