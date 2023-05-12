Unmanned and Joint Strait of Hormuz Transit

230523-N-NO146-1001 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) An L3Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel sails ahead of U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) and U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, May 23, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Swope II)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7814139
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-NO146-2001
|Resolution:
|3300x1857
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
