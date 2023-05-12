Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unmanned and Joint Strait of Hormuz Transit

    Unmanned and Joint Strait of Hormuz Transit

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230523-N-NO146-1001 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) An L3Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel sails ahead of U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) and U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, May 23, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Swope II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 05:22
    Photo ID: 7814139
    VIRIN: 230523-N-NO146-2001
    Resolution: 3300x1857
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned and Joint Strait of Hormuz Transit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60)
    Strait of Hormuz
    unmanned surface vessel
    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147)
    L3Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT