PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders, from Hodgenville, Kentucky, loads a .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 05:26 Photo ID: 7814121 VIRIN: 230523-N-UA460-0147 Resolution: 6720x4308 Size: 834.76 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.