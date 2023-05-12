Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2023) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders (left), from Hodgenville, Kentucky, fires a .50 caliber machine gun alongside Chief Gunner’s Mate Jeremiah Thomas, from New York, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 05:26
    Photo ID: 7814116
    VIRIN: 230523-N-UA460-0201
    Resolution: 6114x4232
    Size: 1006.43 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts .50 caliber Live-Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    .50 Caliber
    Live-Fire
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT