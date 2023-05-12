USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz Transit

230523-N-NH267-1070 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akos Polgar uses a pelorus aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, May 23, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

