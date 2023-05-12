Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz Transit

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230523-N-NH267-1123 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) transits the Strait of Hormuz with an L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel, May 23, 2023. Clarence Sutphin Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

