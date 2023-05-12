USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz Transit

230523-N-NH267-1123 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) transits the Strait of Hormuz with an L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel, May 23, 2023. Clarence Sutphin Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

