USS Paul Hamilton Strait of Hormuz Transit

230523-N-NH267-1047 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 23, 2023) Lt. j.g. Naomi Philip mans a radar console on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, May 23, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

