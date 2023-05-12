Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational SOF Conduct Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23 [Image 6 of 6]

    Multinational SOF Conduct Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23

    MEGARA, GREECE

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Special operations forces from Greece, Cyprus and the U.S. prepare to execute a High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) jump from an altitude of around 9,000 feet during Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23 April 28, 2023 near Megara, Greece.
    Cooperation between SOCEUR and special forces from NATO ally and partner nations cultivates enduring multilateral interoperability and strengthens international stability in an ever-evolving security environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

