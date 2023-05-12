Multinational SOF Conduct Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23

A special operations forces soldier touches down on a drop zone (DZ) after executing a High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) jump involving SOF from Greece, Cyprus and the U.S. during Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23 April 28, 2023 near Megara, Greece.

Cooperation between SOCEUR and special forces from NATO ally and partner nations cultivates enduring multilateral interoperability and strengthens international stability in an ever-evolving security environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 Location: MEGARA, GR