Special operations forces from Greece, Cyprus and the U.S. execute a High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) jump from a Hellenic CH-47 Chinook helicopter flying at an altitude of around 9,000 feet during Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23 April 28, 2023 near Megara, Greece.

Cooperation between SOCEUR and special forces from NATO ally and partner nations cultivates enduring multilateral interoperability and strengthens international stability in an ever-evolving security environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 04:29 Photo ID: 7814066 VIRIN: 230428-Z-AY325-1322 Resolution: 2421x3632 Size: 4.48 MB Location: MEGARA, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational SOF Conduct Hellenic SOFEX ORION 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.