230524-N-NO146-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (April 24, 2023) Personnel from a French warship operating in support of Combined Task Force 150 board a fishing vessel during a drug seizure in the Indian Ocean, April 24, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 04:08
|Photo ID:
|7814063
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|2392x1343
|Size:
|951.18 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French Warship Seizes $108 Million in Drugs during Indian Ocean Seizures, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
French Warship Seizes $108 Million in Drugs during Indian Ocean Seizures
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT