    French Warship Seizes $108 Million in Drugs during Indian Ocean Seizures

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.24.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230524-N-NO146-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (April 24, 2023) Personnel from a French warship operating in support of Combined Task Force 150 board a fishing vessel during a drug seizure in the Indian Ocean, April 24, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    France
    Combined Maritime Forces
    drug seizure

