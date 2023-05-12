Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Topper hands out an award to Sailors and civilians for assisting in the completion of a successful Command Assessment of Review and Training (CART) cycle. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:41
    Photo ID: 7813998
    VIRIN: 230519-N-OC881-1039
    Resolution: 5124x3660
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle
    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle
    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle
    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle
    CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Award
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT