CFAY Sailors and civilians receive award for successful CART cycle

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Topper hands out an award to Sailors and civilians for assisting in the completion of a successful Command Assessment of Review and Training (CART) cycle. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

