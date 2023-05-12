Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

Col. Henry R. Jeffress, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, addresses attendees during his going away ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2023. Group commanders, Chief Master Sgt. Carlos F. Damian, 8th FW command chief, family and friends all shared parting words to Jeffress as he prepares to relinquish command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

