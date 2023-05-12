Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress [Image 4 of 4]

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Henry R. Jeffress, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, addresses attendees during his going away ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2023. Group commanders, Chief Master Sgt. Carlos F. Damian, 8th FW command chief, family and friends all shared parting words to Jeffress as he prepares to relinquish command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

