Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

Col. Henry R. Jeffress, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and his family watch a video celebrating their time at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, during a going away ceremony, May 23, 2023. After three years on the Korean peninsula, the Jeffress family will return stateside for their next assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

