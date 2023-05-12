Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress [Image 2 of 4]

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Henry R. Jeffress, 8th Fighter Wing commander, laughs during his going away ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2023. Jeffress served three assignments at Kunsan, including as a 35th Fighter Squadron pilot and the director of operations for the 80th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 00:04
    Photo ID: 7813940
    VIRIN: 230523-F-YO204-1439
    Resolution: 3873x2577
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Farewell Ceremony
    Wolf 62

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT