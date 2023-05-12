Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

Col. Henry R. Jeffress, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, poses with Col. Joshua Wood, 51 FW commander, left, and Col. Paul Davidson, 51 FW vice commander during a going away ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2023. Before serving as the 8 FW commander, Jeffress served as the 51 FW vice commander at Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

