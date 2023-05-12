Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress [Image 1 of 4]

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Henry R. Jeffress, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, poses with Col. Joshua Wood, 51 FW commander, left, and Col. Paul Davidson, 51 FW vice commander during a going away ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2023. Before serving as the 8 FW commander, Jeffress served as the 51 FW vice commander at Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 00:04
    Photo ID: 7813939
    VIRIN: 230523-F-YO204-1141
    Resolution: 4700x3127
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress
    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Farewell Ceremony
    Wolf 62

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT