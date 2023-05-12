A Japan Ground Self-Defense paratrooper with the 1st Airborne Brigade packs his parachute after touching down at the drop-zone during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 1st SFG (Airborne), USAF 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade conducted static-line jump demonstrations to show their capabilities during the festival. During the two-day festival, 193,000 attendees came to Yokota to experience the event. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 7813931 VIRIN: 230521-F-PM645-0013 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 2.88 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friendship Jump 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.