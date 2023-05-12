Friendship Jump 2023

U.S. Army Special Operations Soldiers with the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) fasten and check a parachute during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 1st SFG (Airborne), USAF 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted static-line jump demonstrations from the USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron to show their capabilities during the festival. During the two-day festival, 193,000 attendees came to Yokota to experience the event. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

