Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Jump 2023 [Image 2 of 14]

    Friendship Jump 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules’ assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron fly in formation during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), USAF 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted static-line jump demonstrations to show their capabilities during the festival. During the two-day festival, 193,000 attendees came to Yokota to experience the event. The festival is aimed at increasing bilateral relationships between U.S. and Japanese communities and allows people to see U.S. and Japanese military capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 23:06
    Photo ID: 7813920
    VIRIN: 230521-F-PM645-0005
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Jump 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023
    Friendship Jump 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade
    FF23
    Yokota Friendship Festival 23
    FriendshipFestival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT