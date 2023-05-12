Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask an Army Veterinarian: PCSing with Pets

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Dr. (Maj.) Meghan Louis, Director of Veterinary Services at Public Health Command-Pacific, greets chocolate lab Sadie, prior to her appointment at Fort Shafter Veterinary Treatment Facility. (U.S. Army Kathryne Gest)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 22:28
    Photo ID: 7813906
    VIRIN: 230523-D-KJ634-994
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask an Army Veterinarian: PCSing with Pets, by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterinary Corps Officer

    TAGS

    PCS
    pets
    Veterinary Services
    Army Medicine

