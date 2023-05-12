Dr. (Maj.) Meghan Louis, Director of Veterinary Services at Public Health Command-Pacific, greets chocolate lab Sadie, prior to her appointment at Fort Shafter Veterinary Treatment Facility. (U.S. Army Kathryne Gest)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7813906
|VIRIN:
|230523-D-KJ634-994
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ask an Army Veterinarian: PCSing with Pets, by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ask an Army Veterinarian: PCSing with Pets
Veterinary Corps Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT