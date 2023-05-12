Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7813906 VIRIN: 230523-D-KJ634-994 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.64 MB Location: HI, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ask an Army Veterinarian: PCSing with Pets, by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.