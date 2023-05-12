Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prep the jet [Image 4 of 5]

    Prep the jet

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman George Degn, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, inspects an EA-18G Growler during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2023. This large-scale exercise focuses on improving interchangeability in operations, techniques, and procedures while fostering seamless collaboration among service members from active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    VIRIN: 230512-F-MK545-1111
    #NorthernEdge

