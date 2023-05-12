Prep the jet

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman George Degn, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, inspects an EA-18G Growler during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2023. This large-scale exercise focuses on improving interchangeability in operations, techniques, and procedures while fostering seamless collaboration among service members from active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

