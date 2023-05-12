Prep the jet

U.S. Navy Aircrew members assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, await the return of EA-18G Growlers during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2023. NE 23-1 provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023