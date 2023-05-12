Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prep the jet [Image 3 of 5]

    Prep the jet

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Aircrew members assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, await the return of EA-18G Growlers during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2023. NE 23-1 provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 22:17
    Photo ID: 7813901
    VIRIN: 230512-F-MK545-1070
    Resolution: 7357x4905
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: US
