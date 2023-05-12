U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Levi Ott, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132, inspects the cockpit of an EA-18G Growler during Northern Edge 23-1, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 11, 2023. This large-scale exercise focuses on improving interchangeability in operations, techniques, and procedures while fostering seamless collaboration among service members from active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 22:17 Photo ID: 7813900 VIRIN: 230512-F-MK545-1052 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 16.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prep the jet [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.