230523-N-ET093-0049 NEWPORT NEWS, Va (May 23, 2023) – U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, speaks with Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Anjo Balanza, from Bergenfield, New Jersey, during a tour of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, May 23, 2023. Franchetti visited Hampton Roads to meet with leadership to discuss quality of service initiatives and shipyard infrastructure optimization, supporting our Sailors, and regional and maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 21:43 Photo ID: 7813866 VIRIN: 230523-N-ET093-0049 Resolution: 2960x2114 Size: 1.66 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief ofNaval Operations Visits USS John C. Stennis [Image 4 of 4], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.