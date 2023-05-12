Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief ofNaval Operations Visits USS John C. Stennis [Image 1 of 4]

    Vice Chief ofNaval Operations Visits USS John C. Stennis

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230523-N-ET093-0049 NEWPORT NEWS, Va (May 23, 2023) – U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, speaks with Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Anjo Balanza, from Bergenfield, New Jersey, during a tour of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, May 23, 2023. Franchetti visited Hampton Roads to meet with leadership to discuss quality of service initiatives and shipyard infrastructure optimization, supporting our Sailors, and regional and maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    This work, Vice Chief ofNaval Operations Visits USS John C. Stennis [Image 4 of 4], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

