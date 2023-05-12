LIMA Maritime Gracing Ceremony

230523-N-HG389-0712 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 23, 2023) The Royal Malaysian Navy breach a door during a maritime gracing ceremony during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at Resort World Langkawi, May 23. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

