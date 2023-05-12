230523-N-HG389-0587 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 23, 2023) A Royal Malaysian Navy combat diver jumps from an AW139 helicopter during a maritime gracing ceremony during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at Resort World Langkawi, May 23. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7813798
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-HG389-0587
|Resolution:
|4911x3274
|Size:
|384.19 KB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LIMA Maritime Gracing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
