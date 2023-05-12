Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate In A Softball Game During A Port Visit To Japan [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors Participate In A Softball Game During A Port Visit To Japan

    JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230520-N-DU622-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Zachary Auer, from San Francisco, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), competes in a softball game onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate In A Softball Game During A Port Visit To Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

