230520-N-DU622-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Zachary Auer, from San Francisco, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), competes in a softball game onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 20:25
|Photo ID:
|7813752
|VIRIN:
|230520-N-DU622-1001
|Resolution:
|3448x2758
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Participate In A Softball Game During A Port Visit To Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT