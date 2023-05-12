USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts HIFR with HSM-77 SaberHawks

230517-N-QF023-1119
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts Helo In-Flight Refueling with MH-60 R Sea Hawk HSM-77 Saberhawks in the Philippine Sea, May 17. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|05.17.2023
|05.23.2023 20:16
|7813745
|230517-N-QF023-1119
|6546x4214
|1.42 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|1
|2
