USS Rpbert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts HIFR with HSM-77 SaberHawks

230517-N-QF023-1045

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts Helo In-Flight Refueling with MH-60 R Sea Hawk HSM-77 Saberhawks in the Philippine Sea, May 17. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

