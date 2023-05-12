Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rpbert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts HIFR with HSM-77 SaberHawks [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Rpbert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts HIFR with HSM-77 SaberHawks

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230517-N-QF023-1045
    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts Helo In-Flight Refueling with MH-60 R Sea Hawk HSM-77 Saberhawks in the Philippine Sea, May 17. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7813741
    VIRIN: 230517-N-QF023-1045
    Resolution: 6426x3338
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rpbert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts HIFR with HSM-77 SaberHawks [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    helo
    refeuling
    cg 62
    uss robert smalls
    hsm-77 saberhawks

