U.S. Airmen from the 60th Security Forces Squadron compete in a National Police Week Warrior Challenge at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 18, 2023. Teams of four had to complete a four-mile run, 10 pull-ups, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and 100 burpees for the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7813672 VIRIN: 230518-F-UO290-1140 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.8 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Police Week Warrior Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.