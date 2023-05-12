Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Police Week Warrior Challenge [Image 6 of 7]

    National Police Week Warrior Challenge

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Security Forces Squadron compete in a National Police Week Warrior Challenge at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 18, 2023. Teams of four had to complete a four-mile run, 10 pull-ups, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and 100 burpees for the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 7813672
    VIRIN: 230518-F-UO290-1140
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, National Police Week Warrior Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    Security Forces
    National Police Week
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis

