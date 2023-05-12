U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Margarito Santiago-Bernal, 60th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control official, rests in the shade after completing a National Police Week Warrior Challenge at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 18, 2023. Teams of four had to complete a four-mile run, 10 pull-ups, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and 100 burpees for the challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7813670
|VIRIN:
|230518-F-UO290-1032
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, National Police Week Warrior Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
