230522-N-SN516-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Amalia Hightower, from Cleveland, stands watch in an engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 19:15 Photo ID: 7813623 VIRIN: 230522-N-SN516-1004 Resolution: 6239x4159 Size: 964.66 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Engine Room Watch [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.