Decatur SCBA Maintenance

230522-N-SN516-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class John Martin, from Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., performs maintenance on self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) tanks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

