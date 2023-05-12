Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104FW, government officials, discuss Barnes ANGB selection for F-35A [Image 4 of 4]

    104FW, government officials, discuss Barnes ANGB selection for F-35A

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Massachusetts Air National Guard leaders, 104th Fighter Wing leadership, and government officials speak to the media May 3, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 104FW was recently notified of being a preferred location for the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

