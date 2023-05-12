Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense [Image 27 of 27]

    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Czech Republic Minister of Defense Jana Černochová during a bilateral exchange meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7813250
    VIRIN: 230523-D-XI929-1012
    Resolution: 4974x3316
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense
    SECDEF hosts Czech Republic Minister of Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    Czech Republic
    SecDef Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT