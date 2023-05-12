Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange, Walt Disney Pictures to Offer Free Screenings of ‘The Little Mermaid’

    Exchange, Walt Disney Pictures to Offer Free Screenings of ‘The Little Mermaid’

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Service members, military families and retirees can enjoy a complimentary screening of “The Little Mermaid” at select Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reel Time Theaters on May 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 15:46
    Photo ID: 7813233
    VIRIN: 230523-D-D0482-0001
    Resolution: 6600x6432
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange, Walt Disney Pictures to Offer Free Screenings of ‘The Little Mermaid’, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange, Walt Disney Pictures to Offer Free Screenings of &lsquo;The Little Mermaid&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    movie
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    reel time theaters
    reel time theater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT