A Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler assigned to the 6th Squadron taxis during Northern Edge 23-1, May 18, 2023, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. NE 23-1 is a concrete example of the strong alliance, and strategic and cooperative relationship between the U.S. and its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 12:58
|Photo ID:
|7812690
|VIRIN:
|230518-F-XX992-1037
|Resolution:
|4759x3166
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF 6th Squadron participates in NE 23-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT