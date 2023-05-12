Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF 6th Squadron participates in NE 23-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    RAAF 6th Squadron participates in NE 23-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler assigned to the 6th Squadron taxis during Northern Edge 23-1, May 18, 2023, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. NE 23-1 is a concrete example of the strong alliance, and strategic and cooperative relationship between the U.S. and its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 12:58
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Eielson AFB
    EA-18G Growler
    Royal Australian Air Force
    NorthernEdge

