RAAF 6th Squadron participates in NE 23-1

A Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler assigned to the 6th Squadron taxis during Northern Edge 23-1, May 18, 2023, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. NE 23-1 is a concrete example of the strong alliance, and strategic and cooperative relationship between the U.S. and its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

