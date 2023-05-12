Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event [Image 16 of 16]

    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA - Camp Ripley Training Center employees participate in an Earth Day community event and work together to plant trees and smaller plants at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on May 18, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7812476
    VIRIN: 230518-A-AR912-694
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event
    Camp Ripley Employees Participate in an Earth Day Community Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Teamwork
    planting
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Earth Day 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT